A period of rain is possible this morning as a front exits the state. Dry weather returns for the end of the week and lasts into the first part of the weekend. Periods of rain are likely Sunday into early next week. A cooling trend will precede a surge of spring warmth Sunday into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers. High near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 6:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.