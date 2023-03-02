A low pressure system will bring the possibility of snow starting by mid-morning. The precipitation will change to a mixture of snow, sleet and later rain for this evening and into tomorrow. Drier conditions will move in for tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow before 3 p.m., then snow and sleet between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow and sleet, possibly mixed with rain after 5 p.m. High near 39 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 10 p.m.. Low around 35 degrees. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 6:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.