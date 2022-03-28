Today will be dry but chilly. A period of light wintery precipitation is expected to start tonight and last through midday tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely, becoming all rain after 1 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then showers after 5 p.m. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Showers before 8 p.m., then rain likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 16 degrees; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with nine percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.