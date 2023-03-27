Drier and cooler conditions move in today and will continue through mid-week. A cold front will move across the region tomorrow night delivering colder conditions for Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 49 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 7:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 44 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.