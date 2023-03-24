Expect periods of showers and mixed precipitation throughout the week. Temperatures will trend below normal for Wednesday and Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Monday: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.