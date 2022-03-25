Winter-like conditions are expected for today and tomorrow. Temperatures will trend significantly colder with gusty winds enhancing the chill factor. Rain and snow showers will impact the chill factor. Squalls are possible today. Temperatures are expected to moderate by the middle of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 43 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 10 p.m. Low around 27 degrees. West wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 7:32 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 36 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.