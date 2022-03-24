A noticeable cooling trend will be in place today with temperatures 10-to-20 degrees below average by the end of the weekend. Expect rain showers to mix with snow over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 46 degrees. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 47 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.