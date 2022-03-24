A noticeable cooling trend will be in place today with temperatures 10-to-20 degrees below average by the end of the weekend. Expect rain showers to mix with snow over the weekend.

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 46 degrees. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tomorrow night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Sunset: 7:31 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 47 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

