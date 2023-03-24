Expect periods of rain this morning that will give way to drier conditions. Conditions will warm for tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Periods of rain, mainly before 2 p.m., then showers likely after 2 p.m. High near 52 degrees. East wind 16 to 18 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.