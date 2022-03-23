A complex storm to the west of the state will affect weather for the next few days. A noticeable cooling trend will begin today and continue through Sunday. There will also be frequent showers this weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 night.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 58 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.