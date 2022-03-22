Periods of rain will spread through the central part of the state today through tomorrow. A noticeable cooling trend will start tomorrow through Sunday. Temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees below normal by the end of the weekend. The late week and weekend will feature frequent showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Periods of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 48 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers before 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers after 2 a.m. Low around 44 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.