A dying front will push into the region today bringing a chance for rain and storms throughout the day and into the evening. Another wave will move through tomorrow bringing another opportunity for rain lasting through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 11 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 37 degrees. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 57 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.