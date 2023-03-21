Temperatures will remain above normal today with the chance for precipitation this afternoon thanks to a front moving through the state. Another front with a deep plume of moisture will bring a better chance for showers tomorrow into Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 63 degrees. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Rain, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Rain. High near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 7:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.