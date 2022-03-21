Conditions will remain dry through today. A low pressure system will move through the state bringing the opportunity for showers tonight and showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 11 a.m., then rain showers. High near 45 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 7:28 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.