A ridge of high pressure will provide dry and sunny conditions along with warmer temperatures for the first half of the week. A weakening cold front will push into the region late Thursday or early Friday bringing an opportunity for rain.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: Showers. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.

