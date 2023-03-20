A ridge of high pressure will provide dry and sunny conditions along with warmer temperatures for the first half of the week. A weakening cold front will push into the region late Thursday or early Friday bringing an opportunity for rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 7:27 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.