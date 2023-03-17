After a chilly weekend, temperatures will begin rising. Conditions will be mainly dry with gusty winds at times.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

