After a chilly weekend, temperatures will begin rising. Conditions will be mainly dry with gusty winds at times.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25 degrees.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 7:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.