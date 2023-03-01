Temperatures will drop throughout the day thanks to a cold front that is moving through the state. A more significant storm will affect the state tomorrow with precipitation beginning as snow then changing to sleet and freezing rain throughout the day before changing to rain in the evening.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 14 miles-per-hour becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain, snow, and sleet. High near 36 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 7 p.m. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 43 degrees ; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
Sunset: 6:06 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.