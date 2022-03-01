A mostly dry system will be in control of the weather through late week. A cold front will push through late tonight. A low pressure system will bring opportunities for rain through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Rain showers likely, mixing with snow after 1 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 6:06 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.