Expect rain, showers and possibly some thunder today. A cold front will push through the state this afternoon, dropping temperatures for Sunday. Warmer air returns for Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: Rain and snow. High near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.