Temperatures will be well below normal today and tomorrow. There will be some periods of lake-effect snow, especially in the higher elevations. High pressure returns for the work week with steadily warming temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Trending Food Videos

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags