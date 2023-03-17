Temperatures will be well below normal today and tomorrow. There will be some periods of lake-effect snow, especially in the higher elevations. High pressure returns for the work week with steadily warming temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 7:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.