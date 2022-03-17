Temperatures will be well above average today with conditions being partly sunny with calm winds. A low pressure system will track west of the state
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Low around 52 degrees. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64 degrees. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Tuesday night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.