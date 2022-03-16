Today will be warm again with an opportunity of scattered showers this morning. Tomorrow will also be dry and even warmer. Rain-free conditions will continue Saturday with periods of rain and showers overnight and into Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 7:23 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.