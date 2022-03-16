Today will be warm again with an opportunity of scattered showers this morning. Tomorrow will also be dry and even warmer. Rain-free conditions will continue Saturday with periods of rain and showers overnight and into Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos