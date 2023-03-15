Temperatures will warm noticeably today and tomorrow. A storm system is expected to bring rain showers by tomorrow morning and produce scattered showers through tomorrow evening when a cold front will move through. Temperatures will drop back to well below normal for the weekend. Expect the possibility of lake-effect snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 38 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 54 degrees. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Breezy.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 34 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.