Mild weather will continue today with well-above average temperatures in place. Temperatures will trend to seasonable levels over the weekend. Light spotty rain showers are possible tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.