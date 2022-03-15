Mild weather will continue today with well-above average temperatures in place. Temperatures will trend to seasonable levels over the weekend. Light spotty rain showers are possible tomorrow.

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

