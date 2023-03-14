Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will be in store today. High pressure will begin moving out tomorrow bringing the opportunity for showers tomorrow evening. Temperatures will be above average but rain will persist for Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Northwest wind 15 to 18 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers. High near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 45 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.