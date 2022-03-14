Expect a warm-up today this week as temperatures will rise until well above normal by Friday. Conditions will be mostly dry for the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.