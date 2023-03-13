Windy conditions will be in place today –the remnants of a nor’easter impacting states to the north. A noticeable warming trend is forecast for the remainder of the workweek before another system brings rain or snow to start the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 28 degrees; and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 7:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.