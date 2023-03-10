The weather will remain unsettled today. There is a possibility of snow this morning. Breezy, dry and chilly conditions will settle in through the middle of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 41 degrees.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Blustery.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 7:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.