A low pressure system stationed in the south will bring snow again today. A quick moving clipper system may bring additional quick snowfall tomorrow. Temperatures will moderate beginning Monday and conditions will be mostly dry.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 10 a.m. Temperature falling to around 19 degrees by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 4 a.m. Areas of blowing snow before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Blustery, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 21 degrees; and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 6:17 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.