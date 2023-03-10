Seasonably cool conditions persist through the weekend. There are several possibilities for precipitation. A weak system will bring light snow to the commonwealth tomorrow night into Monday. Breezy, dry and chilly conditions will settle in through the middle of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow. Low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Monday: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. High near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Blustery.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.