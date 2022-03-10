High pressure today will bring seasonable weather however another shot of winter is expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow as a potential winter storm looks to impact the central portion of the state. Cold and dry conditions will follow for the second half of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Snow, possibly mixed with rain. Low around 26 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. Snow could be heavy at times. High near 28 degrees. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:16 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 66 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.