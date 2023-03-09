A winter storm arrives this morning. Expect snowfall of several inches for much of the region. Another system will bring some wintery weather Sunday evening through Monday before a chilly, windy dry stretch settles in.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 36 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 26 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90 percents. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Rain and snow. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain and snow likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Blustery.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Breezy.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 29 degrees ; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.