Upper level troughs and disturbances will keep the weather pattern active. Expect snow and a freezing precipitation mix tomorrow night into Saturday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Rain likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain, snow, and freezing rain after 4 a.m. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Snow and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. High near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:15 p.m.

Moon: First quarter with 50 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

