Upper level troughs and disturbances will keep the weather pattern active. Expect snow and a freezing precipitation mix tomorrow night into Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain, snow, and freezing rain after 4 a.m. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Snow and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. High near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:15 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 50 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.