Mostly dry weather will be in place much of the week. A clipper system will track north of the state tomorrow and another Wednesday night into Thursday. Each will be accompanied by scattered rain and snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. South wind 5 to 14 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Light northwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 6:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.