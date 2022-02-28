Mostly dry weather will be in place much of the week. A clipper system will track north of the state tomorrow and another Wednesday night into Thursday. Each will be accompanied by scattered rain and snow showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. South wind 5 to 14 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Light northwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Showers. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

