High pressure will move in briefly today bringing a mostly sunny day. A weak system will track west of the state late tonight creating an opportunity for showers. A more significant storm moving out of the southern plains will affect weather in the state Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. East wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday: Snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m., then rain, snow, and freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m. High near 36 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night: Rain before 1 a.m., then showers likely after 1 a.m. Low around 34 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees ; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 6:05 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.