Light rain will linger through the day. Expect gusty winds and modest cool down to start the weekend. A costal storm may bring a bit of rain or possibly snow in higher elevations Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 50 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 5:41 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.