There will be periods of light rain or snow in the higher elevations for the next several days thanks to several Albert Clippers tracking through the Upper Great Lakes. Temperatures will trend milder through the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 5:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 59 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.