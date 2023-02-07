February’s mostly mild weather pattern will continue through the end of the week. Some wintery weather is possible this weekend along with a modest cool down. Warmer weather will resume next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain or freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then rain. Low around 30 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain before 1 p.m., then scattered showers after 1 p.m. High near 53 degrees. Southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.