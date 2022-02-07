Weather conditions will remain in a mainly dry pattern for much of the week. A series of moisture-starved clipper systems will track to the north of the area bringing some opportunities for light snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be much milder than the past week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 27 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 5:40 p.m.
Moon: First quarter. Waxing gibbous with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.