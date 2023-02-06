Periods of light rain will move in this evening and remain in place through early tomorrow morning. Conditions will dry out later tomorrow. Rain will move back in for Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Light rain likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Light rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 34 degrees. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Blustery.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.