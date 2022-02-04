A high-pressure system will continue moving through the state today drastically reducing temperatures. Conditions will improve beginning tomorrow through the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 8 degrees; noon, 18 degrees; and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 21 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.