A high-pressure system will continue moving through the state today drastically reducing temperatures. Conditions will improve beginning tomorrow through the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 8 degrees; noon, 18 degrees; and 5 p.m., 19 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 21 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

