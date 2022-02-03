The storm will cease this morning. A fresh shot of arctic air will cause any slush or standing water to freeze and bring prolonged freezing temperatures through tomorrow night.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 24 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 22 degrees; and 5 p.m., 22 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 13 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.