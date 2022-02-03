The storm will cease this morning. A fresh shot of arctic air will cause any slush or standing water to freeze and bring prolonged freezing temperatures through tomorrow night.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 24 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 22 degrees; and 5 p.m., 22 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 13 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos