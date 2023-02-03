The brief cold snap will remain in place today. Expect blustery winds and periods of snow showers. Temperatures will rebound in a big way tomorrow and will remain above normal through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 8 degrees; noon, 19 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.