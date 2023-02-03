The brief cold snap will remain in place today. Expect blustery winds and periods of snow showers. Temperatures will rebound in a big way tomorrow and will remain above normal through next week.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 8 degrees; noon, 19 degrees; and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

