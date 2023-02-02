A potent cold front will continue its path across the region with lake effect snow. Warmer temperatures will return Sunday and remain in place through next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind around 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.

Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 13 degrees ; noon, 13 degrees; and 5 p.m., 12 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

