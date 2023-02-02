A potent cold front will continue its path across the region with lake effect snow. Warmer temperatures will return Sunday and remain in place through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind around 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 13 degrees ; noon, 13 degrees; and 5 p.m., 12 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 5:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.