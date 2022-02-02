A period of prolonged precipitation will continue through today and into tomorrow. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are all expected at times throughout the period. Soaking rain and melting snow and ice could result in localized minor flooding. A shot of arctic air Friday will cause the slush and standing water to freeze and bring extremely cold temperatures and wind chills through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 4p.m., then rain and sleet. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 42 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little to no sleet accumulation is expected.
Tonight: Rain and sleet before 10 p.m., then snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow after 1 a.m. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 21 degrees. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 41 degrees: and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 5:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.