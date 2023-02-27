Fair and mild conditions will return with temperatures in the upper 50s tomorrow. Thursday will have above normal temperatures but there will be a chance for rain. A significant storm will move in by the end of the week bringing wintery precipitation.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 15 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 38 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Rain, snow, and freezing rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 29 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 6:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.