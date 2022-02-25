Pennsylvania will remain in a dry northwest flow pattern into next week, with cold fronts coming through late tomorrow and Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 25 degrees; and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 6:01 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 22 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.