Pennsylvania will remain in a dry northwest flow pattern into next week, with cold fronts coming through late tomorrow and Wednesday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 25 degrees; and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 22 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos