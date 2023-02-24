Today will be dry and temperatures seasonal. Expect a warming trend tomorrow. Monday, temperatures will be chiller. Expect precipitation starting as snow and changing to rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. East wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Monday: Snow likely before 10 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 42 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 36 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees. Breezy.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 6 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.