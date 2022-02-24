Seasonably cold temperatures and mainly dry conditions are expected to close out February. March will come in like a lamb with no significant weather and a warming trend through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sleet, possibly mixed with rain before 10 a.m., then scattered rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon. High near 36 degrees. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 6 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 32 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.