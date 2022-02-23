A seasonal reversal from spring-like warmth back to winter chill takes over with temperatures remaining low. The colder trend will set the stage for a winter storm to impact the central portion of the state with snow, sleet and freezing rain today through tomorrow. The weather pattern will then be mainly dry but seasonably cold through the end of the month.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Snow and sleet before 11 p.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 5 a.m. Sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 27 degrees. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. High near 37 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 5:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 44 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.