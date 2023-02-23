After record warmth yesterday, temperatures will drop to below normal today into tomorrow. It will be quite windy through this afternoon in the wake of a strong cold front. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 19 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow and freezing rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 1 p.m., then rain. High near 43 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 34 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Breezy.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees ; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 5:59 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.